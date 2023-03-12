To take style lessons from the Hollywood actors can never you make you fall flat on your fashion decks. Time and again, the popular stars from the industry have put up their best fashion fronts at events or even at casual strolls on the streets. Owing to that, today we are here with Hollywood’s dreamboats Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and Johnny Depp, as they looked stunning in their suits.

Take the ultimate style code to get your suit styles on the notch from these three amazing and most handsome actors from H-town.

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool actor has been known for his goof and prep ups on and off the screen. We always love how the actor put ups his hilarity on social media handles. What’s more, his fashion is what always keeps us hooked to him. And as we are here with suit style files, here’s when Ryan stunned us all with his grandeur in a classic designer suit.

In the picture we can see him wearing blue trench coat. He topped it on his blue pastel hued shirt. Clubbing it with blue trouser pants and a stylish maroon red tie, the actor completed the look with black shades.

Johnny Depp

When the actor was spotted at the red carpet event, looking absolutely stunning in his black striped pantsuit. He teamed it with a colourful funky scarf around his neck. He rounded it off with his sheer short hair with highlights. The actor completed the look with black blue tinted shades. He posed with utter class for the shutterbugs in the picture.

Chris Hemsworth

Nothing can beat the class that Chris Hemsworth carries on with his stylish looks. Especially in suits. And here’s when he is out on the premiere looking absolutely grand in his blue tailored suit topped on his white shirt, gelled hair and stubble beard.