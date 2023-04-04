Chris Hemsworth is one of the finest and most admired actors in the Hollywood entertainment industry. Our very own superstar aka ‘Thor’ has been grabbing the love and attention of fans all over the globe. His movie ‘Extraction’ has been appreciated widely by everyone. For quite a long time, fans and admirers were eagerly waiting for the second part of Extraction. Well, finally, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 teaser is out.

Chris Hemsworth shares new teaser of Extraction 2:

In the new teaser of Extraction, we see the return of black ops mercenary as he takes on an army of policemen to rescue a girl. He shared the new teaser on his Instagram and wrote,

“You only get one shot at a second chance. EXTRACTION 2 debuts globally June 16, only on @Netflix. Tyler Rake lives.” Check out the teaser below –

Work Front:

Apart from Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth is all set to be seen in projects like Furiosa, Star Trek 4, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. Well, what are your expectations from the sequel of this much-anticipated movie? Will it be better than the first part as well? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com