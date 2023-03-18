Chris Hemsworth is known for being passionate about his wife, Elsa Pataky. Without pausing, he hurried to give her priority. After her highly intriguing yet well-known appearance, she established a custom of appearing in each subsequent Thor film. This further demonstrates to the audience how deeply the actor loves his wife.

Since then, Elsa Pataky has appeared in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Nearly the entire Hemsworth family appeared in the most recent installment of the movie series. The offspring of each additional actor who worked on the film were mentioned. Everyone had a role to play, even if it wasn’t as significant or life-changing, from Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi to Christian Bale’s kids and the kids of Natalie Portman.

Chris Hemsworth Kissed Elsa Pataky Instead Of Natalie Portman In The Movie

The kissing sequence between Thor and Jane Foster played a significant role in the second book of the Thor trilogy. However, due to Natalie Portman’s inability to attend the shoot due to schedule issues, Chris Hemsworth came up with a wonderful solution. Hemsworth developed a creative scheme to make things easier for everyone, avoiding a stunt double from replacing her and the actor from kissing another woman.

Fortunately, the actor’s wife, Elsa Pataky, and their daughter India Rose Hemsworth were also traveling with him to the filming and relaxing in a hotel. Chris Hemsworth argued that Elsa Pataky could replace Portman in the sequence and that he could kiss her in place of Portman. So the Fast and the Furious actress donned the outfit and, with the help of some artistic direction, perfectly captured the Jane Foster posture.

Elsa Pataky Launched Wave Of Family Cameos In The Marvel Universe

Elsa Pataky went on to participate in every subsequent Thor film as it became apparent how well-welcomed her cameo had become. She pretended to be a Sakaaran medic who attended to Chris Hemsworth’s injuries after their battle in Thor: Ragnarok. Suddenly she showed up as the Wolf Woman Korg had portrayed in his monologue, highlighting Thor’s world following Avengers: Endgame. The two were pictured riding and wailing on a wolf while she played a previous lover.

Thor: Thunder and Love further cast their daughter India Rose as Love, Gorr’s daughter. Loki was played again by Luke Hemsworth in an Asgardian performance. Sasha and Tristan, their kids, also appeared in the film. The former had a brief appearance as a younger version of Thor, while the latter was one of several children who were abducted by Bale’s character.

Source – Fandomwire

Let us know your views in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.