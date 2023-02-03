To amuse in front of the spotlights of a theater stage, one needs a certain aptitude and skill. Although thousands of actors perform in front of audiences to provide them with much-appreciated entertainment and education, the majority never make it to the big screen or become famous.

The lowly theater stage was not where many performers began their careers. Many people start their careers working on the sets of family sitcoms or in commercials for children’s apparel. A select few are fortunate enough to be cast as young stars in well-known movies, which launches their careers and puts them in the public eye. Nevertheless, a surprising number of actors hold a special place in their hearts for the theater. Here are some famous people who received their theatrical beginnings.

Pattinson Robert

Do you recall the “Unnamed Cuban Dancer” from the gripping Barnes Theatre Company production of Guys and Dolls? Most others don’t either, yet Robert Pattinson, the Hollywood heartthrob, was cast in this part on stage as a young amateur actor. After growing from his theatrical beginnings, he went on to play the mysterious Edward Cullen in Twilight and significant roles in other blockbuster movies, like Harry Potter.

Garfield Andrew

The role of “Romeo” in the well-known play Romeo and Juliet is one that only the best performers can pull off, but Andrew Garfield is a skilled performer who can say that he has played the part in its most fundamental form: on a theater stage. Nevertheless, Andrew Garfield’s acting career only started in 2004, making him relatively fresh to the scene. He has risen to fame, playing prominent roles in hit movies like the newest Spider-Man, and he has a promising future ahead of him, but it is anchored in the theater.

Jennifer Jessica Parker

Although she is best known for her appearances in Sex and the City and Square Pegs, this well-liked actress began her illustrious career on a theater stage in front of rapt crowds. She put in a lot of effort from the beginning and eventually scored the lead position in Annie on Broadway, the most renowned theater district in the country.

Jackman Hugh

Hugh Jackman is an extremely diverse actor who comes by his talent and is perhaps one of the best current performers. to sincerely sing a catchy song. Despite the fact that most people only know him as “Wolverine” in the X-Men series, some people still recall his early days as the lead in the play Oklahoma! He first displayed the musical ability that would later earn him important parts in movies like the Les Miserables remake.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is a talented American actress who has appeared in a number of movies, including Star Wars and The Professional. She performed as an understudy in an Off-Broadway production of the musical Ruthless before she became well-known.

Source : playbill