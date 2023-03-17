While the Oscars honor the greatest in film, the ceremony offers one of the year’s most fashionable red carpets. While most celebs opt to dazzle, shine, or show some skin, some distinguish out due to their divisive dress choices. Look back at the most talked-about Oscars gowns of all time, from Jennifer Lawerence to Billy Porter.

Here Is The List Of Hollywood Stars:

Jennifer Lawrence

The Raf Simons-designed dress for Christian Dior Haute Couture itself did not appear contentious, but what Jennifer Lawrence did in it drew viewers’ attention. After winning Best Actress for Bright Spots Playbook, her train ended up causing her to slip up the stairs and went viral.

“You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell, and that’s really embarrassing,” she confessed to the crowd after the incident.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie can pull off any black gown on the red carpet. However, her dedication to the Donatella Versace design’s thigh-high slit sparked the #AnglesRightLeg trend on social media.

“I think when you feel comfortable when you feel yourself, which is very much the film’s theme, and we know this in life you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don’t know.”

Natalie Portman

An actress, Natalie Portman, donned a Dior cape Rose McGowan condemned because it featured the names of female directors passed over by the Academy that year.

Rose McGowan slammed Natalie Portman’s Oscars dress by saying, “I find Portman’s type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work. I’m not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust”. However, Natalie Portman responded to the media by saying “I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in my subtle way”.

Edy Williams

The 1980s beauty Edy Williams attended the ceremony in 1986 wearing a small pearl dress and showed no fear of taking risks. However, Edy slipped on the red carpet before the presentation because the outfit did not look good on her.

However, it wasn’t just once, as other pictures from that evening show the “wardrobe malfunction.”

Billy Porter

Billy Porter, a Tony Award-winning actor, wore a controversial tuxedo gown that sparked both support and criticism on social media. However, Billy made it clear how little he cared about the hatred.

He said, “People are going to be really uncomfortable with my black ball gown, but it’s not anybody’s business but mine.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, who wore an Alexander McQueen glam goth gown at the Oscars, expressed regret over it after realizing how conspicuously tight and see-through it was.

“I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup.”

Lizzy Gardiner

Although winning an Oscar Award for Best Costume Design in 1995, her garment did not receive the same acclaim. Her American Express gold card gown had the opposite reaction.

“I remember I was getting Guy Pearce into one of those costumes, and he said, ‘My mother could have done a better job,” she told ABC News.

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand wore her magnificent Arnold Scaasi-designed pantsuit instead of a dress and carried it beautifully! Yet, it was the see-through fabric that drew the most attention. During an interview with W Magazine, she stated, “I had no idea that when the lights hit that outfit, it would become transparent!”

Björk

Björk took care to wear her animal-inspired clothing correctly. Unfortunately, others did not perceive it then: various news publications criticized the Marjan Pejoski-designed gown. Nevertheless, according to CNN, her clothing “proved that even terrible dresses can make fashion history.”

Cher

The iconic sparkly Bob Mackie costume was a spectacular Oscars attire in 1986 and a special Cher appearance. In 2020, the artist told Vogue that she intended it to be “over the top” and that it is still one of her “favorite outfits.”

Let us know your views in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.