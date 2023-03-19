A well-deserved spot in Hollywood has been secured for Jennifer Lawrence thanks to her talent, adaptability, and charisma. For her performances and support of significant issues, she is admired by her admirers. Jennifer Lawrence consistently gives her finest performance on television, whether it be in a dramatic part or as a superhero, and she will no doubt keep creating waves in the entertainment business for years to come.
In addition to her job as an actor, Jennifer Lawrence is renowned for her charitable endeavors and support of topics like gender equality in the entertainment industry. She remains a powerhouse in the entertainment business thanks to her charming and forthright personality, which has won her many fans.
Jennifer Lawrence is a talented actress who has starred in a number of highly praised films and big-budget successes. She is a multiple winner accolade for her efforts, including the Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook.
For those who like Jennifer Lawrence, here’s a test with 10 questions about her:
1.Which middle name belongs to Jennifer Lawrence?
Shrader
William
Skype
Thomas
2. Jennifer Lawrence was born in what year?
1992
1995
1990
1998
3. What movie was the first in which Jennifer Lawrence had a prominent role?
X-Men
Winter’s Bone
The Hunger’s Game
Passengers
4. Which actress gave Jennifer Lawrence the inspiration to pursue acting?
Meryl Streep
Jodie Foster
Cate Blanchett
Kate Winslett
5. In the X-Men movie series, who was Jennifer Lawrence’s character?
Storm
Mystique
Jean Grey
None of these
6. In which movie did Jennifer Lawrence make her acting debut alongside Bradley Cooper?
American Hustle
Joy
Screna
Silver Linings Playbook
7. What character played by Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games books is named?
Ketnis Everdeen
Bella Swan
Tris Prior
Hermione Granger
8. Jennifer Lawrence has worked most frequently with one particular filmmaker.
Francis Lawerence
David O. Russell
Bella Swan
Steven Spiclberg
9. What does Jennifer Lawrence’s character in the movie Joy go by?
Joy Demilo
Joy Ferragamo
Joy Mangona
Joy Jamila
10. Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt co-starred in what movie?
Passengers
Arrival
Jurassic World
Avengers: Infinity War
