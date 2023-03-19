A well-deserved spot in Hollywood has been secured for Jennifer Lawrence thanks to her talent, adaptability, and charisma. For her performances and support of significant issues, she is admired by her admirers. Jennifer Lawrence consistently gives her finest performance on television, whether it be in a dramatic part or as a superhero, and she will no doubt keep creating waves in the entertainment business for years to come.

In addition to her job as an actor, Jennifer Lawrence is renowned for her charitable endeavors and support of topics like gender equality in the entertainment industry. She remains a powerhouse in the entertainment business thanks to her charming and forthright personality, which has won her many fans.

Jennifer Lawrence is a talented actress who has starred in a number of highly praised films and big-budget successes. She is a multiple winner accolade for her efforts, including the Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook.

For those who like Jennifer Lawrence, here’s a test with 10 questions about her:

1.Which middle name belongs to Jennifer Lawrence?

Shrader

William

Skype

Thomas

2. Jennifer Lawrence was born in what year?

1992

1995

1990

1998

3. What movie was the first in which Jennifer Lawrence had a prominent role?

X-Men

Winter’s Bone

The Hunger’s Game

Passengers

4. Which actress gave Jennifer Lawrence the inspiration to pursue acting?

Meryl Streep

Jodie Foster

Cate Blanchett

Kate Winslett

5. In the X-Men movie series, who was Jennifer Lawrence’s character?

Storm

Mystique

Jean Grey

None of these

6. In which movie did Jennifer Lawrence make her acting debut alongside Bradley Cooper?

American Hustle

Joy

Screna

Silver Linings Playbook

7. What character played by Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games books is named?

Ketnis Everdeen

Bella Swan

Tris Prior

Hermione Granger

8. Jennifer Lawrence has worked most frequently with one particular filmmaker.

Francis Lawerence

David O. Russell

Bella Swan

Steven Spiclberg

9. What does Jennifer Lawrence’s character in the movie Joy go by?

Joy Demilo

Joy Ferragamo

Joy Mangona

Joy Jamila

10. Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt co-starred in what movie?

Passengers

Arrival

Jurassic World

Avengers: Infinity War

