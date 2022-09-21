In a Picnic Plaid Silk Claire McCardell corset dress by Tory Burch that molded to her body in the breeze on Friday, Jennifer Lawrence cut an ethereal figure as she walked through the streets of New York. With a sleeveless bodice that defined her waist, the fabric was white with lapis lazuli checks. She wore a skirt that hit mid-calf and bright peachy orange heeled sandals to go with it.

Lawrence was wearing a simple gold pendant that accented the v-neck style of the bodice and was carrying a black handbag. Her beautiful blonde hair was permitted to blow in the breeze all around her. She didn’t wear much makeup, and her skin was perfect. Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney recently had their first child. The pair has been spotted looking at homes in California and New York. They met in 2018 through mutual acquaintances, became engaged in February 2019, and were married in Rhode Island in October of the same Year. April of this year saw the birth of their child.

Maroney and Lawrence have kept the baby’s name and gender a secret and are most likely not going to talk about the child much in the near future. On the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host did, however, refer to the infant as “he” during an interview. “People don’t know this, but I used to live in the house that you lived in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” Degeneres revealed to Lawrence in a phone conversation.

“Now that you live next door to me with a brand-new baby, I see you are living in my home,” DeGeneres continued. By the way, I occasionally hear you talking to him. Lawrence had previously stated to Vanity Fair in November 2021 that their child’s privacy was of the utmost importance.

“I wouldn’t say, “God, I can’t talk about that,” if someone said, “Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,” to me at a dinner party. She jokingly said, “Get away from me, you lunatic! But every instinct in my body tells me to keep their privacy private for the rest of their life, to the greatest extent possible.

