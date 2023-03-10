Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher.

On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

The film also stars ​​Andrew Feldman, ​​​​​​Laura Benanti,Natalie Morale​​​​​​s and Matthew Broderick.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘No Hard Feelings’ on June 23, 2023. Only in Cinemas.

