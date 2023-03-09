Jennifer Lawrence has always been the fashion muse we can look up to. Her unique ensembles have earned her immense love from the fashion enthusiasts. The actress has catered goals to her fans over the years, with her spectacular fashion decks. Sometimes, bossy, sometimes minimal, sometimes super dressy, the actress has never failed to give us starry eyes given her fashion outlooks.

Earlier, she also sparked goals with her sheer appearances at event, keeping it up on the top notch with her pregnancy fashion cues. Her glow never faded out in any instance.

The actress became popular all across globe given her sheer beauty and honing acting chops on the screen. She has been featured in some of the big time Hollywood movies, and we still can’t let go of her intimidating performance in X-Men as the gorgeous Mystique.

The actress embraced motherhood last year in February. The actress gave birth to her son CY. Speaking about her motherhood and her experiences, she said, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing.” as quoted by Vogue.

The actress further said, “They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss’…My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets.”

The actress got pregnant with her long time beau Cooke Maroney, and the couple has been the most wonderful parents to their son.

Owing to her fashion, here we have shared 10 of her best fashion look books from the rundown that are too preppy to handle, check out pictures below-