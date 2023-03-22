Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington make an unlikely onscreen pair, but their only collaboration, The Bone Collector, made $151.5 million on a $48 million budget. Angelina Jolie’s character in the 1999 dark thriller was on the lookout for a serial killer. The film altered her career. Even though critics blasted the film, most applauded Jolie’s performance. Her co-star Denzel Washington was also impressed by her acting abilities. That was the picture that, in his opinion, justified Angelina Jolie’s father’s legacy.

Denzel Washington Extols Angelina Jolie

During an interview with Tim Lammers, Denzel Washington appreciated Angelina Jolie’s acting in The Bone Collector and congratulated her on effectively carrying on the family legacy. The acclaimed actor stated that when he first saw her in Gia, he was like, ‘Wow, this girl is really, really good.’ And he didn’t know, she probably didn’t like to talk about it too much, but he didn’t know who her father was. A great actor, Jon Voight. So she’s got the genes.

Angelina Jolie found the 1999 movie difficult, but she embraced it since it provided her with an experience that no other film in her career had provided her with up to that point. But unfortunately, the experience of filming the movie was so traumatic that the actress was driven insane by the mental and emotional turbulence her character went through in the film.

The Bone Collector Almost Driven Angelina Jolie Insane

Angelina Jolie spoke with Dark Horizons about her experience filming The Bone Collector and how it affected her mental health. She stated, “Angelina Jolie discussed her experience filming The Bone Collector and how it affected her mental health in an interview with Dark Horizons. She shared how this one was less extreme but nearly drove her insane because she was so insane inside. Sometimes with the extreme ones, you’re a character, so you are free; this one was like: Be yourself, let those tears fall, be simple, and be still. You can’t hide. Sometimes it can be harder.

Denzel Washington praised Angelina Jolie’s smooth performance in the film, but the leading lady wondered if she deserved to be in the production. Angelina Jolie shared how she felt she was lonely, and she went nuts. From the beginning, she felt as if she was incapable of leading a film and being responsible for this, physically handling this, saving a life, and going in there and being a cop. It was just all those things by yourself: Is she good enough? Is she worth anything, really, on a deep spiritual level? You start to get into those things, and this is what she had to go through, and then get through it.

