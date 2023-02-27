Power from Hollywood reaches far and broad. A famous person who hasn’t dabbled in more than one industry is uncommon. Lena Dunham, who stars in the television series Girls, is a writer, actor, producer, and activist. Victoria Beckham is a singer, designer, and businesswoman.

However, teaching is one of the most unexpected crossover disciplines. The celebrities who might be teaching there are new considerations for prospective college students today!

Angelina Jolie

In March 2017, the actress and filmmaker delivered her debut lecture at the London School of Economics. She has instructed a masters-level course at the Centre for Women, Peace, and Security. The school stated on its website in May 2016 that Jolie had been chosen as one of the university’s four visiting professors.

Amal Clooney

Clooney participated in a human rights seminar in 2015 while serving as a guest professor at Columbia Law. Since then, Clooney has fought for the rights of Yazidi refugees and discussed the power of surviving genocide in a speech he gave at the Texas Conference for Women.

Oprah Winfrey

Professor Winfrey was one more name Oprah added to her already lengthy list in 1999. At the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, the successful talk show host and entrepreneur instructed a course. Unsurprisingly, students were quite interested in Winfrey’s “Dynamics of Leadership” course. We would be more than eager to follow any guidance Oprah had to offer!

Kal Penn

The Ivy League professor who plays the lead was played by Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn in the spring of 2008. The actor was a lecturer for two cinema studies courses at the University of Pennsylvania: Images of Asian Americans in the Media and a seminar on modern American teen movies.

James Franco

James Franco currently serves as the movement’s spokesperson and is a well-known actor who has transitioned into a college professor. The intelligent actor has worked as a professor at prestigious universities, including New York University (NYU), University of Southern California (USC), and University College Los Angeles (UCLA) (UCLA).

Source : vanity fair