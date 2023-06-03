Brad Pitt Sues Ex-wife Angelina Jolie For Selling His Share Of Whopping $160 Million

The superstar actor Brad Pitt sues his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling his share of a French vineyard to a Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler without his permission. The duo had an equal share in the $160 million Chateau Miraval. In contrast, the duo had a mutual commitment that neither of them could dispose of their interest individually without asking each other.

However, Angelina Jolie violated the commitment, and Brad’s legal team filed a complaint against the actress. As per the complaint, Angelina collaborated with Yuri Shefler to purport the property sale without Brad Pitt knowing anything.

On the other hand, Angelina’s legal team called Brad Pitt’s action a frivolous and meticulous part of the pattern. The vineyard was part of the winery business of Brad Pitt along with Marc Perrin, and the duo teamed back in 2013.

Brad Pitt’s documents state, “Jolie, though supportive of Pitt’s efforts on behalf of the family, did none of the work necessary for Miraval’s success. Instead, she stood by as Pitt invested money and sweat equity into the home and business in reliance on her promise to hold Miraval together, as well as the contractual rights her holding company Nouvel owed his.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children together namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.and parted ways in 2016.

What’s your opinion on this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.