Angelina Jolie is a world-famous actress who lives a lavish lifestyle while still doing charitable activities. The actress has dated several A-list celebrities and was married to one of the hottest men alive, Brad Pitt, for a long period until they divorced. The ex-couple has six children together, and while they are now divorcing, Angelina’s YSL tote bag has caught our eye, and it is worth a fortune. Scroll down to find out more.

Angelina Jolie is one of the world’s most famous actors, and her fashion sense is impeccable. Jolie has given us gorgeous red-carpet appearances throughout the years, world-class sporting designers, and setting fashion goals with her ensembles. Her right leg has its fan base, and the Maleficent actress never misses an occasion to show it off in thigh-slit dresses.

Take a look at Angelina Jolie holding her YSL tote bag in the photo below:

Angie with the Zahara bag. Each child has a bag big enough to fit them. This is a conspiracy theory I’m going full steam on. #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/066MgfAMEm — ✨RAQ✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) October 2, 2022

🆕📸 #AngelinaJolie was seen carrying a Y-3 adidas bag in Los Angeles as she took a shopping trip with Zahara 😍 pic.twitter.com/RLqQXoNvj5 — D.K. 🐼🎭 (@AJExquisitely) December 12, 2022

Angelina Jolie is frequently photographed wearing her Saint Laurent Icare tote bag, which features a large YSL gold emblem on the front. She was first photographed with the bag in 2022, and it was one of the year’s most popular releases, with several celebs sporting it.

But do you know how much Jolie’s YSL tote bag costs? According to Vogue, it is priced at Rs $4,900 and would cost more than four lakhs in INR. So this bag is equivalent to half of our annual compensation package.

Source – Koimoi

