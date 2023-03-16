Angelina Jolie, The Maleficent actress, was given the opportunity to explore the highly prized role of “Bond Girl” back in 2006. However, at that time the role of James Bond was still vacant, and Angelina Jolie turned down to portray as the ‘Bond Girl’ and rather wanted to play as the ‘Bond’ in the movie.

However, the role then went to Daniel Crag. Rest is history. But the hush hush around the Bond girl remained quite a mystery through out until Eva Green grabbed the role, because Jolie deliberately rejected it for she did not quest to become a sidekick.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress opened up about the same, saying, “It started with a call from Amy [Pascal, co-chairman of Sony Pictures]. She asked if I wanted to play a Bond girl. I said, ‘No, I’m not comfortable with that, but I would like to play Bond.’

As per reports by Fandomwire, numerous invitations were sent to actresses all across the globe and Jolie was offered with a personal invitation, which implied that she would be directly hired for the role and won’t have to sign up for auditions. But eventually, the actress turned the role down.

Despite the fact that the call brought to an end, Angelina Jolie was notified shortly after where she was pinned the film Salt. While she never ended up playing James Bond, Angelina Jolie established a female counterpart in Salt with her Evelyn Salt character back in 2010.

Feeling proud much? Well, that's what Angelina Jolie is! Bold, strong and head up with her choices.