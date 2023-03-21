Angelina Jolie may be grateful to her father, Jon Voight, for her successful career. Not only did he appear to pass on his acting genes to her, but he also opened the way for her to enter the ranks of Hollywood performers: Jolie’s first film appearance was an uncredited one in the 1982 comedy picture Lookin’ to Get Out, which starred her father and Al Schwartz, who also wrote the script.

Despite this, Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight never had a particularly happy father-daughter relationship. The first hint is that they do not share a surname. She was born with the surname Jon Voight, with Jolie being the middle name given to her by her father, Jon Voight, and mother, Marcheline Bertrand.

After nearly nine years of a troubled marriage, the two parents separated in 1980. Following the divorce, the connection between Jon Voight and his daughter grew so difficult that she discarded his name and opted to go by Jolie. But she was not alone in her conflict. Her older brother, James Haven, was caught up in their parents’ conflict.

About James Haven

James Haven inherited his acting skills from Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand like his younger sister. Although being the eldest sibling, his career in front of the camera began far later than Angelina Jolie’s and has never come close to reaching similar heights. James Haven began his career in the late 1990s with small roles in television programs such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Ally McBeal. His first major film appearances were in Gia and Hell’s Kitchen, which starred Angelina Jolie. The same could be said about the 2001 sensual thriller Original Sin, in which she played the lead alongside Antonio Banderas. In addition, James Haven played the role of Faust.

James Haven has also appeared in Monster’s Ball, Breaking Dawn, Remain Alive, and an episode of The CW’s The Game. Yet, he is also known for his efforts behind the camera, having produced and directed many indie films. In addition, he, like his sister, is involved in charity activities.

What transpired between James Haven and Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie and James Haven have long been renowned for their tight bond. He was her date to the 2000 Academy Awards when she won “Best Supporting Actress” for her performance in Girl, Interrupted. One day, she kissed him and declared, “I am so in love with my brother right now!”

Nevertheless, rumors have circulated that the siblings have grown apart in recent years, and their relationship has become much more complicated. Angelina Jolie and James Haven have largely kept their personal lives out of the public eye, making it impossible to determine when and how any reported rift may have started.

Nevertheless, the siblings have not been seen together in public since 2018, and neither has officially confirmed or denied rumors that they are no longer close.

Source – The Things

