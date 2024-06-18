Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates ‘angel’ Angelina Jolie on her first Tony Award win

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to break boundaries and apart from being a superstar here in India, she is spreading her avenues and still making a mark in Hollywood with every project passing by.

And owing to her presence at the global stage, Chopra Jonas is seen attending an array of special events held and when this happens, it leads to meeting the icons in Hollywood. Chopra Jonas’ meetings and fun gatherings with the who’s who in Hollywood continues to wow one and all.

One such person that she has been close to is none other than Angelina Jolie.

And as Jolie had a special moment in her life recently, Chopra Jonas did not miss to offer her wishes. Jolie recently won the Tony Award (her first) for the musical, The Outsiders and several other awards as well.

Chopra Jonas took the moment to make it special by wishing her, as she posted an emotional Jolie’s image and wrote, ‘Huge congratulations to this angel who deserves everything in life and more. Congratulations on winning the Tony award for best musical for ‘The Outsiders’ and also multiple awards and 12 nominations. You’re a force and I’m so inspired by you everyday @angelinajolie Congrats Vivian’-

On her personal workfront, Chopra Jonas has a huge line-up ahead. Apart from The Bluff, she’ll be seen in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also looking forward to the second season of Citadel. She is also expected to make her Bollywood comeback Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.