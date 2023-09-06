Natalie Portman steps out without wedding ring at Germany conference

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman has sparked a wave of speculation and rumors after she was spotted without her wedding ring during a conference in Germany. This comes amidst the release of a tantalizing new teaser for her upcoming film, “May December,” which has garnered significant attention from fans and the media alike.

As per reports Pink Villa, it’s been a month since Natalie and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, decided to go their separate ways. She recently appeared at a conference in Germany wearing a fancy Chanel outfit. She had a big smile and flaunted those toned calves in some nice pointy heels, but there was something missing – her wedding ring.

Natalie and Benjamin met while working on the movie Black Swan, and they got married in 2012. They have two children together, a 12-year-old son named Aleph and a 6-year-old daughter named Amalia. Everything seemed fine in their relationship until some rumors started swirling in June. These rumors cited that Benjamin had a short affair with a 25-year-old climate activist. Since the news of the affair tumbled out, Natalie and Benjamin have been trying to make their marriage work, but right now, it seems like they are not together. They are keeping things private, especially for the sake of their children.

The actress is now gearing up for the upcoming movie titled May December. In this movie, she plays a role in a story about a famous couple’s past.