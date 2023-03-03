Natalie Portman’s fashion decks are what we have always found tempting over the years. Her fashion showcases have always been on the edge and notch, and the actress has never failed to give us goals. Owing to that, today we are here with Natalie Portman’s most stunning fashion decks in floral ensembles that would manifest the summer like never, check out-

Here’s when Natalie Portman was spotted all candid wearing a beautiful balloon sleeved, white long midi outfit. She teamed it with orange sandals and denim suncap. She completed the look with black shades and no makeup.

When Natalie was spotted in a Christian Dior’s floral brown midi dress at the premiere of Thor: The Dark World in Paris. She teamed it with her sleek straight hair and completed the look with minimal makeover. She wore a pair of gorgeous golden strappy heels.

When Natalie decked up in a beautiful halter neck floral pink mini dress at AFI Fest. She looked absolutely stunning and cute in the outfit, teamed with her short curled up hair, minimal makeup and accessories. She completed the look with a pair of sandals.

Here’s when Natalie Portman was seen in a gorgeous off-shoulder pink midi dress, she teamed it with sleek mid-parted hairbun, beautiful dewy eyes and red lips. She rounded it off with a pair of silver sandals. She picked the outfit for Love And Other Impossible Pursuits premiere.

Looking all fairy and gorgeous in this beautiful long beige floral dress. The outfit featured gorgeous frills at the bottom. The floral embellishment in blue looked perfect on the dress. Natalie completed the look with her blonde short hair, dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and black heels. Check out-

Which one of the above look in floral dress is your favourite?