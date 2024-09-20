‘Transformers One’ Review: An origin story that pleasantly surprises due a phenomenal voice cast

Rating – ***1/2 (3.5/5)

Transformers One

Voice Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Keegan-Michael Key & more

Directed by: Josh Cooley

In theaters

I did not, and I don’t think anyone out there anticipated what Transformers: One had in store for us. But going with almost no expectations and being through a curve as you are presented with a quintessential commercial potboiler in the form of an origin story of a beloved franchise – sign me up!

How did Orion Pax become Optimus Prime? What was the reason a mere miner was able to become a transformer? How did he get the cogs? That and so many questions are answered here in an origin story we perhaps did not need but is harmless and, in fact, a hell lot of fun.

I’ll admit the whole aakashvaani-styled introduction about Cybertron, Primus creating Primes, the Matrix of Leadership, and losing Energon was a tad unnecessary but it becomes essential later and is simplified as the film goes on.

Once you’re invested in Orion, D-16, Elita and the absolutely amazing B, the ride that they embark upon against Sentinel Prime just keeps getting better and better. Director Josh Cooley has an innate ability to blend real and raw emotions into these beings in a way that it doesn’t look forced and caricaturish. He was able to do that masterfully with Toy Story 4 and this is no different.

Perhaps, it is a bigger challenge here because you legitimately have these metallic faces with almost zero room for emotions and even then, Cooley and his animation team are able to pull off a fantastic feat. It further helps that the voice cast is phenomenal here as well led wonderfully by Chris Hemsworth as Pax, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16, Scarlett Johansson as Elita and the standout Keegan-Michael Key as B. It is extremely difficult to have humor infused to where it never feels overdone and with a character like B, it was the easiest thing to lose the plot and go down. But that never happens as B doesn’t just lend comic relief to the film but in many ways, becomes the anchor of holding this crazy yet predictable world together.

The twists and turns are as Hindi-film-like as it can get but it doesn’t matter because ultimately the purity of those emotions hits you hard and you are invested in them thoroughly – right from crying with them, laughing with them and even cheering for them when they win.

Transformers: One is a film that somehow manages to elevate the franchise in a way, you did not see coming. The critically acclaimed film, Bumblebee was the last time we saw anything from this world coming in about seven years ago. Now, to have an animated fun ride with ample elements of good filmmaking, it doesn’t get any better than that.

Also, make no mistake, Transformers: One isn’t just for the kids – it is for everyone, who has been invested in this world and even for the ones who have never seen any films from the franchise. Do not be hasty and walk away as the credits roll. The movie has a mid-credits and a post-credits scene as well.