Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office: scores the biggest Hollywood weekend of 2024

The numbers of Deadpool & Wolverine aren’t surprising by any means but do indeed make you catch a breath for once. The fandom and love that the character of Deadpool has enjoyed over the years and now with its official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and getting Hugh Jackman to reprise his iconic role of Wolverine one more time, the recipe was ready for the film to be scoring big numbers.

After being the second-highest Day 1 opener only second to Fighter, the trends for the R rated film for better. Witnessing a jump of about 7.86%, the film earned about 22.65 cr on Day 2 but yesterday (Sunday) witnessed a slight drop as it still earned about 22.50 cr on Day 3. This means the film has managed to garner a mammoth total of 66.15 cr at the Indian box office in a mere three days, according to industry tracker, Sacnilk.

This is great numbers where even big Bollywood films haven’t been able to crack such a weekend in 2024 apart from Fighter. With such numbers, the film makes its presence in the Top 10 Hollywood movie weekends in India which includes the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Avatar: The Way of Water, Spiderman: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness among others.

Coming to 2024, the record for the biggest Hollywood weekend was earlier held by Godzilla vs Kong but has easily been surpassed by Deadpool vs Wolverine. The film is on track to cross 100 crores before the second weekend itself.