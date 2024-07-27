Deadpool & Wolverine breaks box office records; beats ‘Bad Newz’, ‘Shaitaan’ & others

It was always anticipated that Hollywood biggie Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive with a bang but the bang has indeed been banging as the film has marked its triumphant arrival breaking several box office records and also beating some big Hindi films.

The R-rated film which is now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has gone on to achieve big numbers as the film opened to a thunderous 21.5 cr at the box office on Day 1.

This is in lieu of the fabulous trends of advance booking and going on, the film has lived up to the hype and garnered big money.

This also means that the film has now beat several big Bollywood films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bad Newz, Shaitaan and others to record a bigger Day 1 collection than them. For context, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was touted to be big scale actioner with the star power of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff only opened to around Rs 15.10 cr on Day 1 and crashed miserably as days went by.

Deadpool & Wolverine just missed the mark by a few lakhs to beating the second-highest grossing Hindi film of the year, Fighter – which opened to Rs 22.50 cr on the first day.

The trends for the Hollywood mega film suggests that it is on course to record over Rs 70 cr on its first weekend, which would be a massive feat given how Hollywood films too, haven’t really clicked at the Indian box office this year.

The success and acclaim for Deadpool & Wolverine breathes life back into the MCU which has been faltering and underperforming for a while.