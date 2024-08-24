‘Scaring’ All The Way To Banks: The Superhit Horror Genre

The irony in making a horror movie and the impact it manages to create, especially in Hindi films is exhibited for us to witness. This scary business is not scary to the business in any form, and, continues to be a genre that has managed to attract the most amount of footfalls in recent times, and somehow, has entertained the most as well. I am not getting ahead of myself and calling it a sure-shot formula where even if you fool the audiences, they are going to flock to the cinemas just because it’s a horror or a horror-comedy. There have been more than instances aplenty where such mediocre films have been rejected by the viewers. But it is still a genre that has managed to have a much more successful ratio than others – case in point – 2024.

So far, this year has really squandered and crawled when it comes to Hindi films bringing in the moolah but then we essentially now have our first Hindi film of 2024 clocking unprecedented numbers, and maintaining a trend that makers yearn to have – Stree 2.

Interestingly, that’s not it. The otherwise dull 2024 has witnessed some successes and noting the Top 6 grossing films this year – three of these are horror/horror-comedy films.

It all began with Shaitaan – and that was the first wave that left everyone pleasantly baffled. Despite having star faces in the form of Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, the film did not rely on extensive promotions or going all out to sell the film – instead, the content did the talking, and Shaitaan was a blockbuster. Furthermore, it also zipped those mouths who consistently keep talking about how ‘remakes aren’t working’. There’s no rule except one – it ain’t about remakes, it is about making good content, and it will resonate if it’s worthy.

The second one was perhaps the biggest surprise of the lot as Munjya recorded staggering numbers and crossed 100 crores to become a huge blockbuster. A film that had no ‘bankable’ faces as termed to be, this Maddock Films movie became a new entrant in their horror-comedy universe and managed to get viewers to the theatres by engaging them with a CGI creature and just engaging storytelling.

And while we already touched upon it earlier, the latest one is the biggest one. Stree 2 broke records that no one anticipated but left everyone with a broad smile on their faces. To see a film that not only gave birth to the horror-comedy universe have a sequel that was accepted widely and immensely is gratifying and encouraging for everyone attached to the project.

With three films doing what they have done at the box office, the recent future looks to further accentuate this genre’s stamping by multiple folds – as we await the release of another instalment in the mega-franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Will there be fatigue having seen so much horror and comedy this year and will it impact the overall performance of BB3? Absolutely not. The only two hurdles that the film faces first – it clashes with another mega film with a star-studded ensemble in the form of Singham Again; and secondly, which is imperative for all films – it needs to be good and connect with the viewers.

Make the viewers laugh, make the viewers feel scared – the horror comedy world is here to stay and stamp its supremacy and how!