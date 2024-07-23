Bad Newz, Munjya, Wild Wild Punjab: Comedy films that the audience’s are loving!

Comedy genre films act as an escape for people from all their worries and have always played a major role in the entertainment genre. While these films are eagerly awaited by audiences, there was a lull in comic movies in the past few years. However, the success of recent comic releases has made it clear that the tides have changed. People have thoroughly enjoyed these comedic films, emphasizing the fact that comedy is here to stay.

Here is a list of recent comedy films that left the audience wanting for more:

1) Bad Newz

The movie starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk has been receiving tremendous praise for its delightful humor and stunning romance. The film hit the screens last week and is being loved by audiences, setting the cash registers rolling.

2) Wild Wild Punjab

The film is a unique addition to the comedy genre, providing both laughter and a thoughtful exploration of culture and identity. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, it features Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj. Wild Wild Punjab deviates from the typical urban settings of most comedies, taking audiences to the heart of Punjab. The movie skillfully weaves cultural nuances with humor, merging traditional Punjabi customs and dialects with modern-day comedic scenarios. Since its release, it has been praised for its clever dialogues and offbeat humor, winning over audiences as their latest favorite.

3) Munjya

Starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma in the lead roles in “Munjya”, the comedy horror film received incredible applause from the audience and grossed over 100 crores at the box office. The film featured stellar performances by Sharvari and Abhay, leaving the audience awestruck and thoroughly enjoying the comedic elements. In addition to its horror theme, the film also had a strong comedic aspect. Both the film and the actors demonstrated great comic timing, which was truly praiseworthy!

4) Madgaon Express

The movie “Madgaon Express,” directed by actor Kunal Khemu and starring Divenndyu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwari, performed exceptionally well at the box office. It featured impeccable performances, amazing comic timing by the actors, and uproarious laughter moments, earning it fame and recognition from the audience. The film was infused with laughter and comedy, providing plenty of opportunities for viewers to tickle their funny bones!