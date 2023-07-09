ADVERTISEMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kushi's New Song Release Date Is Out; Check Out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are coming together once again in Kushi. The new song release of the film is out. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023 22:32:41
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda‘s upcoming film Kushi’s new song Aradhya release date was announced. It is the second single from the film. The makers of the film shared the update on their social media handle. And the news is buzzing on the internet. Read the article below to know the release date.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s New Song Release Date

The maker of the film shared a poster on Instagram and revealed the release date of the single Aradhya. It will be released on 12th July 2023. The shared poster featured the lead pair in a very romantic manner. Their intense chemistry can be seen clearly. Vijay can be seen holding Samantha’s hand, and the duo seems lost in each other’s eyes as they rest their head together.

While the music video promo will be released on Monday to generate curiosity and anticipation, the film is produced by Shiva Nirvana. It promises to treat the viewers with an unconventional love story. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram and shared the poster on her story, while Vijay Deverakonda shared a poster on his account and captioned it a special one.

While the film will be released in 5 languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and released on 1st September in theatres.

So are you excited about the new release? Share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.

