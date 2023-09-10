Sanya Malhotra embodies Victorian glam in deep neck velvet midi, Tamanna Bhatia lovestruck

Sanya Malhotra recently stepped onto the fashion scene like a Victorian queen ready to conquer the modern world. She absolutely slayed in a deep neck velvet midi designed by the talented Saisha Shinde. This ensemble was a head-turner, featuring a daring neckline that plunged gracefully, making a bold statement without uttering a word. The butterfly wing pattern at the neckline was like a nod to nature’s delicate beauty, adding a touch of whimsy to her look.

Details to Sanya’s look

But the magic didn’t stop there. Sanya’s outfit had a dash of sensuality with sheer fabric at the midriff, creating an alluring effect that left us all lovestruck, just like Tamanna Bhatia. The body-con fit accentuated her curves flawlessly, while the flared hem added a touch of drama, making her the belle of the ball.

Sanya’s fashion game was on point, and we must give credit to her celebrity fashion stylist, Sukirti Grover, who knows how to turn heads. Sukirti opted for a less-is-more approach when it came to accessories. Heart-shaped stud earrings added a hint of romance, while black net stockings gave her look a dash of edginess. A diamond ring adorned her finger, adding a touch of luxury, and those black pump heels? They were the exclamation point to her fierce look.

Now, let’s talk makeup! Sanya’s glam makeup look was nothing short of stunning. She sparkled with shimmer eyeshadow that could rival the stars, and the winged eyeliner gave her eyes a mesmerizing allure. Mascara-coated lashes and blushed cheeks created a youthful and radiant appearance, and her dewy base made her skin look like it was kissed by angels. The finishing touch was a shade of nude lipstick that added an air of sophistication to her overall aura.

But the cherry on top was Sanya’s hair, expertly crafted by Natasha Mathias. Her luscious locks were tamed into a low bun with a middle parting, giving her a timeless and elegant look. Those face-framing flicks left open were like a modern twist, adding a chic and playful element to her ensemble.

Check out-

Sanya Malhotra’s Victorian glam look was a masterclass in balancing sensuality and sophistication. With Saisha Shinde’s exquisite design, Sukirti Grover’s expert styling, and a touch of magic from Natasha Mathias, Sanya proved that she is a fashion force to be reckoned with. Bravo, Sanya, bravo!