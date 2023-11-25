Sass On Edge: Alaya F goes bold in black metallic bodycon mini dress

Alaya F just broke the Instagram thermometer with her latest style bomb! The young actor unleashed a fashion storm in a strapless black ensemble that’s setting the virtual world ablaze. Designed by the fabulous Rimzim Dadu, this metallic bustier outfit is not just fashion; it’s an art form.

Alaya adorned in Rimzim’s signature creation, a masterpiece crafted with steel wire intricately sewn together. The final look? A structured-yet-fluid, easy-to-wear silhouette that’s nothing less than a fashion poetry. Alaya left entire internet wowed as she turned muse for the designer and an inspiration for us.

But here’s the kicker – Alaya let the outfit take center stage, downplaying her accessory game like the fashion ninja she is. For makeup, she turned up the heat with bold metallic eyes and kept it chic with nude lips. And the hair? it flowed down like a waterfall of style.

Accessories? Alaya said, “Less is more,” opting for a pair of ear studs to keep it minimal yet atunning. The diva gave off nothing but goals with this spectacular look in stylish black bodycon.

With her debut in “Jawaani Jaaneman” receiving critical acclaim, she has firmly established herself as a noteworthy presence in the industry.