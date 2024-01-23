Shanaya Kapoor Unveils Secret To Her Curvy And Fit Figure

The newbie Shanaya Kapoor has become a sensation in Bollywood even before impressing the audience with her acting skills. Her impeccable sense of fashion has become a hot topic in the town. Well, all of her stunning appearances would not have been possible without her curvy, fit figure that helps her capture attention effortlessly. And today, check the secret of her curvy and fit figure.

Secret To Shanaya Kapoor’s Curvy And Fit Figure

Having a perfectly fit figure is a challenging task. One needs to work out for hours and also follow a strict diet. In one of her Instagram dumps, Shanaya unveils the workouts she practices in the gym to maintain herself and always slay her looks. She practices heavy weight lifting, yoga jumps, and other exercises that stress her muscles around the legs, thighs, stomach, and other parts.

However, what caught our attention was her dedication and how effortlessly she lifted the weights. In the other video, Shanaya can be seen lighting 60kgs, and her dedication is just inspiring. Undoubtedly, a workout works wonders. One can transform the way one wishes; it just takes consistency and hard work. Shanaya Kapoor is the perfect example. Her fitness journey is incredible and a great source of inspiration.

