Shanaya Kapoor’s Trendy Way To Style A White Shirt Is Must-see, Check Out Photos

Bollywood’s newbie actress Shanaya Kapoor, even before making headlines for her acting, has become a trendsetter in Gen-Z fashion, effortlessly blending comfort and style. Her wardrobe collection has bold colors, oversized silhouettes, and eclectic patterns. Whether casual streetwear or red carpet glam, Shanaya’s choices reflect the dynamic spirit of her generation. The actress effortlessly merges vintage vibes with a contemporary flair that showcases the vibrancy of Gen-Z culture, inspiring a new wave of fashion enthusiasts. And her new look, where she styled a white shirt in a trendy way, is a must-see.

In the photos, Shanaya wore a two-piece outfit featuring a white crop top paired with a high waist mini skirt. On top of that, she wore a florally crafted mini dress that looked gorgeous. Lastly, she wore a loose white shirt, creating a comfortable and confident look. In an all-white look, Shanaya showed her super sexy vibe.

Keeping it simple and sassy, Shanaya left her hair open and messy, creating a breezy look. She looks too cute with minimal makeup and nude cherry-red lips. The strappy, flat footwear embodies comfort and style. The moon-shaped sling bag adds a statement to her overall appearance. Shanaya’s cool look in a white outfit is oh-so-pretty.

