Shehnaaz Gill's Candid Makeup Video Will Melt Your Heart, See Here

Shehnaaz Gill is the town’s gorgeous, talented, and versatile singer and actress. She rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 13. Her quirky, fun-filled personality secured a special place in people’s hearts. Since then, the bubbly girl has treated her viewers with her bubbliness through videos, photos, and other posts. And this time, she gets candid while makeup artists blush her cheeks.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Candid Video On Instagram

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz shared a video of herself. In the video, makeup artists were giving her touch-ups; she looks cute with the two-side braided ponytail and the rosy glow. In the background she played the sound of a man who says, “Mai pagal hu mai bahut pagal hu.”

As the video proceeds, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen saying, “Na boomrang hai, na video hai, mai photo khich rahi hu.” Then she made a quirky facial expression, flaunting her bright smile and pout, and she also teased the camera with her cuteness.

Undoubtedly, the camera must be jealous of Shehnaaz Gill’s awe-dorable expressions, beautiful eyes, and face.

Shehnaaz Gill Work Front

The actress is currently at the peak of her career. She has appeared in many Hindi and Punjabi music videos. Besides that, she recently debuted in Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and other actors.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.