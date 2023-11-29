Movies | Celebrities

Shilpa Shetty aces contemporary glow in yellow striped saree, see photos

Shilpa Shetty recently set the fashion scene ablaze, and we can't get enough of her radiant charm in a stunning yellow striped saree. Check out photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Shilpa Shetty aces contemporary glow in yellow striped saree, see photos Credit: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty recently set the fashion scene ablaze, and we can’t get enough of her radiant charm in a stunning yellow striped saree. The saree boasted a vibrant mix of ochre yellow, beige, and black stripes, creating a playful yet sophisticated vibe. Paired with an embellished black deep neck blouse, Shetty effortlessly blended traditional grace with modern elegance.

Completing the look with finesse, the diva opted for a sleek ponytail that added a touch of chic to her ensemble. Shilpa took her beauty game up a notch with sleek eyebrows and dewy winged eyes, perfectly complemented by pink nude lips that sealed the deal on her glamorous appearance.

Shilpa Shetty aces contemporary glow in yellow striped saree, see photos 871213

Shilpa Shetty aces contemporary glow in yellow striped saree, see photos 871214

Adding a dash of flair to her wrists, Shilpa Shetty adorned herself with stylish statement bangles, elevating the entire look to a new level of sartorial splendor. The Bollywood sensation managed to strike the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary, leaving us in absolute awe of her fashion-forward choices. Shilpa Shetty once again proves that she’s a trendsetter, effortlessly turning heads with her dazzling sense of style.

Read Latest News