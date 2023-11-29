Shilpa Shetty aces contemporary glow in yellow striped saree, see photos

Shilpa Shetty recently set the fashion scene ablaze, and we can’t get enough of her radiant charm in a stunning yellow striped saree. The saree boasted a vibrant mix of ochre yellow, beige, and black stripes, creating a playful yet sophisticated vibe. Paired with an embellished black deep neck blouse, Shetty effortlessly blended traditional grace with modern elegance.

Completing the look with finesse, the diva opted for a sleek ponytail that added a touch of chic to her ensemble. Shilpa took her beauty game up a notch with sleek eyebrows and dewy winged eyes, perfectly complemented by pink nude lips that sealed the deal on her glamorous appearance.

Adding a dash of flair to her wrists, Shilpa Shetty adorned herself with stylish statement bangles, elevating the entire look to a new level of sartorial splendor. The Bollywood sensation managed to strike the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary, leaving us in absolute awe of her fashion-forward choices. Shilpa Shetty once again proves that she’s a trendsetter, effortlessly turning heads with her dazzling sense of style.