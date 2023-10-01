Shilpa Shetty And Mouni Roy Style Their Night Event In Glittery Gowns, Take Cues

Highlights

Shilpa Shetty and Mouni Roy share new photos on their social media handle.

Shilpa Shetty shows her picturesque figure in a bodycon gown.

Mouni Roy lit the party with her sparkling look in a frock-type gown.

Our beloved Bollywood beauties Shilpa Shetty and Mouni Roy never miss a chance to slay their style wherever they go. In their recent Instagram dump, the divas serve night party looks in glittery gowns, and we are sure their look will make you the center of attraction.

Shilpa Shetty In Bodycon Gown

With her style, the ever-charming Shilpa Shetty knows how to be in the limelight. In the latest photos, she shows her charm in a glitter green gown from Sebastian Gunawan Signature. The plunging neckline gives her a sense of sensuality. The hanging sleeves and secured around her curves elevate her look. The backless dress shows her sensuousness. With the green motif choker and earrings, she accessories her look. The green eye shadow makeup and curly hairstyle uplifts her look for the party night.

Mouni Roy In Frock Type Gown

Post Paris birthday celebration, Mouni Roy shows her sass in the all-black glam in the latest photos. She wears a black see-through embroidered gown with many layers. The ruffle pattern high neck gown with a belt around her curves shows her stunning looks. She ditched accessories to let her gown grab our attention. The bold eye makeup and sleek hairstyle elevate her look.

Whose night party gown did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.