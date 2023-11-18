Shilpa Shetty’s Maldives escapade is all about family love [Photos]

Shilpa Shetty, the 90’s queen, recently treated her Instagram followers to glimpses of her Maldives escapade. In a series of captivating photos shared on her Instagram stories, Shetty exuded joy and admiration as she explored the breathtaking turquoise landscapes. The actress sported a stunning abstract printed cutout bodysuit, paired with chic black shorts and a casual hairbun, showcasing her effortless style. Opting for a natural look with no makeup, Shilpa radiated an easygoing charm while enjoying the serene beach surroundings.

Notably, the actress wasn’t alone in this tropical getaway; her family, including husband Raj Kundra, joined in on the vacation. The snapshots capture Shilpa Shetty basking in the sun, exemplifying a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure during her picturesque Maldivian retreat. The celebrity’s choice of attire and carefree beach moments offer fans a glimpse into her stylish and leisurely holiday experience in this idyllic destination.

About Maldives, the beauty

The destination is renowned for its water activities, including snorkeling, scuba diving, and water sports. The Maldives also embraces a commitment to conservation, with efforts to protect its delicate ecosystems and marine biodiversity.

Beyond the aquatic wonders, Malé, the capital city, offers a glimpse into local life with its markets, mosques, and vibrant streets. The Maldives remains a top choice for those seeking a tranquil escape in a breathtaking natural setting.