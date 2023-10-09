Movies | Celebrities

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela's tips for your wardrobe 'must-haves'

We've got a triple dose of fashion wisdom coming your way, courtesy of the fabulous trio - Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani, and Sreeleela. These divas are not just turning heads with their fashion choices; they're also dishing out some fabulous wardrobe must-haves that will leave you feeling like a million bucks

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Oct,2023 10:20:38
Today, we’ve got a triple dose of fashion wisdom coming your way, courtesy of the fabulous trio – Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani, and Sreeleela. These divas are not just turning heads with their fashion choices; they’re also dishing out some fabulous wardrobe must-haves that will leave you feeling like a million bucks. So, fasten your seatbelts, because we’re about to take a fashionable ride through their style secrets, and trust us, it’s going to be as fun as a shopping spree with your besties

Shruti Haasan’s Saree Sensation

When it comes to timeless elegance, Shruti Haasan’s fashion game is always on point. Her recent appearance in a beautiful golden zari work black saree is nothing short of a masterpiece. The saree itself is a must-have in your wardrobe for those special traditional occasions. The blend of black and gold exudes sophistication and grace. Pair it with sleek straight hair, kohled eyes, and nude lips, and you’ve got yourself a showstopper look that’s bound to turn heads. So, ladies, take a cue from Shruti and make sure to have a classic saree like this in your collection for those moments when you want to slay in traditional style!

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859730

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859731

Hansika Motwani’s Trendy Bodycon Delight

Hansika Motwani knows how to keep it chic and trendy, and her recent fashion choice is proof of that. She was spotted rocking a stylish tie-dye bodycon dress that’s perfect for your party nights or casual hangouts with friends. The body-hugging silhouette and eye-catching tie-dye pattern make this dress a must-have for your wardrobe. Pair it with long wavy hair and minimal makeup for a relaxed yet fashionable look. Hansika’s choice is a reminder that having a go-to bodycon dress is essential for those moments when you want to effortlessly slay the fashion game.

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859723

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859724

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859725

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859726

Sreeleela’s Radiant Sharara Stunner

Sreeleela has us all swooning over her radiant yellow sharara suit that’s an absolute showstopper! This vibrant ensemble is a fantastic addition to your wardrobe, especially if you’re looking for something to wear to Diwali parties or your friend’s Haldi ceremony. The bright and cheerful yellow color is perfect for festive occasions, and the sharara style adds a touch of tradition with a contemporary twist. Sreeleela’s long wavy tresses, paired with jhumkas and a dewy soft makeup look, complete the outfit beautifully. So, don’t forget to include a statement sharara suit like Sreeleela’s for those moments when you want to shine bright and make a style statement!

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859727

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859728

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859729

Incorporating these fashion tips from Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani, and Sreeleela into your wardrobe will ensure that you’re always prepared to slay any occasion, whether it’s a traditional event, a party night, or a festive celebration. So, go ahead and add these must-haves to your fashion arsenal and get ready to turn heads with your impeccable style!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

