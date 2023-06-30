ADVERTISEMENT
Sidharth Malhotra Appreciates Kiara Advani's Performance In Satyaprem Ki Katha

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the cutest couple in the town. Here check out how the actor praised the actress for her performance in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jun,2023 20:57:07
Sidharth Malhotra Appreciates Kiara Advani's Performance In Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan‘s Satyaprem Ki Katha were released in theatres on Thursday during Eid. The film received decent and appreciative reviews from the viewers and critics amidst the film’s buzz on the internet. Kiara’s hubby Sidharth Malhotra is also floating on the internet since the duo graced the red carpet of the film’s screening on Tuesday. And now, after the release, Sidharth praised Kiara’s performance. Let’s check it out

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of Kiara Advani dressed as a perfect Gujarati girl in a red lehenga choli with a dandiya in her hands. Appreciating and praising the performance of the Kiara, he wrote, “A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha, you have my heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so Happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #Satya PremKiKatha.”

Sidharth Malhotra Appreciates Kiara Advani's Performance In Satyaprem Ki Katha 822358

Reacting to the story Kiara reshared the story and wrote, “Thank you my love.”
Kiara Advani won hearts as Katha in the film, while Kartik Aaryan played the role of Satyaprem. In contrast, the film earned around 9.25 on the first day, which recorded a good start to the film.

Did you watch Satyaprem Ki Katha? Please share your thoughts in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

