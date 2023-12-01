Slaying in style! Aditi Rao Hydari masters ethnic fusion in black handcrafted lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari recently graced an event, adorning a breathtaking black Manish Malhotra lehenga that radiated sheer elegance. The ensemble, a masterpiece from Malhotra’s collection, boasted intricate ivory embroidery, showcasing the designer’s classic touch.

Let’s take a look at the price

The lehenga set, available on his website for Rs 425,000, featured a black peplum blouse with feather detailing on the sleeves, embodying a timeless charm.

In a bold deviation from the classic pairing, Aditi opted for a high-neck, body-skimming black top to complement the lehenga, adding a contemporary twist to the traditional attire. Her fashion-forward choice showcased a fearless blend of modernity and tradition, creating a captivating visual narrative. The actress confidently flaunted the ensemble with long, sleek hair, further elevating the overall allure.

Accessorizing with a pair of oxidized jhumkas, Aditi demonstrated a keen eye for detail, striking a balance between opulence and subtlety. Her minimalistic makeup enhanced the natural grace, allowing the ethnic ensemble to take center stage. Aditi Rao Hydari’s impeccable style not only set her apart as a fashion icon but also redefined the boundaries of ethnic fashion, leaving a lasting impression on aficionados and enthusiasts alike.