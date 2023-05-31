Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday's Midnight Cravings

The fun-loving Ananya Panday is a constant attraction of the media. She entertained the audience with her amazing onscreen performance. Apart from acting in real life, the diva is a foodie. I know it’s hard to believe, but yes! She is a foodie though the actress has a lean figure. Read more to know.

Undoubtedly being in showbiz, Ananya has to maintain her figure to fit into anything. However, she is also a foodie, which makes her sometimes skip her diet and enjoy the mouth-watering dishes when she craves. In addition, the diva recently revealed her midnight craving dish in her Instagram story, which is delicious momos.

She shared a picture of Momos in the story and wrote, “Gimme Momos.” Ananya is a big foodie, and her profile is proof of that. She likes to eat pizza, burgers, and many other things. Also, Butter Chicken is her favorite dish that she can eat anytime and all the time. Apart from that, she also enjoys drinks that are healthy for her body.

Ananya Panday always impresses with her sartorial styles and cuteness. The audience enjoys her innocence with certain things. The diva has a massive fan following on her social media handles, where she regularly shares updates. Her style statement, performance on the big screen, and personality buzz in the headlines.

What’s your opinion? Follow IWMBuzz.com.