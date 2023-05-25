So Adorable: Hansika Motwani shares unseen childhood picture, check out

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram stories to share unseen childhood pictures, looking all adorable posing with her mother, the picture is leaving us all awed in love, check out below

Hansika Motwani is an avid social media user. The popular south actress often keeps her fans rejuvenated with her amazing work on the screen, she has garnered a huge fanbase on her social media handle. Owing to that, she often keeps her fans rejuvenated with her everyday pictures and posts on her social media. And here again, the diva has left us all in awe with her unseen childhood picture.

Hansika Motwani shares childhood picture

In the picture we can see Hansika Motwani (the little baby) alongside her toddler brother Prashant Motwani. Both getting all the cuddles and love from their mother together. The picture shows the beautiful bond between the family members. Scroll beneath to check on the picture.

Are you too all awed with the above picture? Let us know in the comments; but before that, here’s glimpse into Hansika Motwani’s career front.

Work Front

Hansika Motwani began her acting career as a child artist in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut as a child actor in the Bollywood movie “Hawa” in 2003. However, her breakthrough role as a child artist came in the film “Koi… Mil Gaya” in 2003

After her successful stint as a child actor in “Koi… Mil Gaya,” Hansika Motwani appeared in several other Hindi films in supporting roles. Some of her notable films during her child acting phase include “Aabra Ka Daabra” (2004), “Jaago” (2004), and “Hum Kaun Hai?” (2004).