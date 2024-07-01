Sonakshi Sinha to Mouni Roy: 6 Bollywood Divas Showcasing Favourite Ivory Sarees Fit Is Perfect For Weddings to Festivals

Bollywood actresses are known for their acting skills and fashion appearance. On Instagram photoshoots, they have consistently impressed their fans with their impeccable style, especially in Western fit. Today, Bollywood actresses are here to prove that their ivory saree is perfect for every occasion. Take a look at the outfits below!

Bollywood Actresses In Ivory Sarees-

Sonakshi Sinha

Well-known for her elegant and traditional style, Sonakshi Sinha opted for a classic ivory saree for her wedding, with intricate embroidery work and a simple plain blouse design, highlighting her graceful persona.

Mouni Roy

Mouni’s style is often ethereal and elegant. She opts for an ivory slit saree with delicate silver work with a pleated end piece. She pairs her look with a silver beaded sleeveless deep neckline blouse, complemented by traditional jewelry for a timeless look.

Manushi Chhillar

As a former Miss World, Manushi exudes sophistication in an elegant saree look. She selects an ivory saree with intricate embroidery, sheer appearance, and a modern silhouette pleated end piece, which she pairs with a strappy, sweetheart-neckline lace work blouse, showcasing her impeccable taste.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti is known for her chic style. She opted for an ivory saree with a contemporary twist, such as a mirror-work design, and a matching sleeveless, halter-neckline statement blouse, perfect for a modern wedding and festive occasion.

Nora Fatehi

Nora brings a touch of glamour and sensuality to her fashion choices. She chose an ivory saree with sheer fabric and 3-D floral embellishment all over the saree with a dropped end piece paired with a beaded work deep neckline blouse; Nora opted for traditional jewelry, making a striking statement.

Huma Qureshi

Huma’s fashion choices often blend contemporary trends with cultural influences. The diva flaunted this look at her Best friend’s (Sonakshi Sinha) wedding. She chose an ivory satin saree with modern draping, shimmery border detailing with spaghetti straps, a sequins blouse, and a sheer long-length jacket with beautiful and different designs with a hint of shimmer, adding her flair.

These Bollywood divas bring charm and style to the timeless ivory saree, making it a versatile choice for various celebratory occasions.