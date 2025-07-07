Nora Fatehi Spotted Crying at the Airport; Fans Urge for Privacy

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi was recently captured on camera at the airport, where she was seen wiping her tears. Wearing a black outfit, wearing sunglasses, Nora’s eyes reflected sadness. In this video that went viral on social media, she was trying to handle herself, but a man was seen insisting on taking a selfie with her.

Nora’s bodyguard tried to stop the person who had come too close. As soon as this video went viral, people’s emotions flared up. Many users criticised the person’s insensitivity and said that when a person is in grief, they should get some privacy and respect.

Amid the incident, Nora shared a prayer on her Instagram story, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un” which means, “We belong to Allah and Him we shall return.” This line is often used to express grief and patience over someone’s death. It is clear that Nora is dealing with a personal loss perhaps the pain of losing a loved one.

While her fans got emotional after watching the video, many wrote on social media that going up to a celebrity and taking a selfie at such a moment is a very insensitive attitude.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in ‘Be Happy’ and her performance in the Netflix web series ‘The Royals’ was also appreciated. She will soon be seen in Kanchana 4 and KD – The Devil.

At the moment, this time seems to be very difficult for her. At such a time, her fans and the media are expected to give her some privacy and emotional space.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!