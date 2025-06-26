Nora Fatehi Turns Heads in Paris With Her Stunning Street Style Look

Bollywood fashion icon Nora Fatehi is in Paris these days and has recently shared some pictures in which her look is worth seeing. She captioned her post “We outside”, and this stylish avatar of hers has rocked social media.

Nora is wearing an off-shoulder, asymmetrical trench-style dress in neutral cream or off-white tone. The structured and exaggerated sleeves and lapels of this outfit give it a modern and designer feel. The dress has a high slit, which creates a perfect balance of glamour and elegance in the look.

She has styled this look with black high-heeled sandals, which have decorative detail on the ankle strap and toe. This footwear is making the look stylish without overpowering it.

Nora completed her look with Louis Vuitton’s ‘Boite Chapeau Souple’ bag, which is round and comes with LV’s signature monogram canvas and leather trim.

She wore oversized black sunglasses, which gave her a celebrity-like bold appeal. The rest of the jewellery or accessories were kept quite minimal so that the entire focus remains on the dress and bag.

Her hairstyle was equally elegant. She styled her hair in a classic updo with soft waves. The makeup was kept soft and glamorous, including contoured cheeks, nude lips and defined eyes which looks perfect for the daytime.