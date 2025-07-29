Nora Fatehi’s Seductive Moves Break the Internet – Watch It Here!

Bollywood’s glamorous dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has once again caused a stir on social media. She shared a funny video on her Instagram account in which she is disturbing her team by dancing very stylishly. Nora jokingly wrote in the video’s caption, “Annoying my team is my occupation.”

In this video, Nora is seen in a pink jacket and a sporty outfit. She is dancing charmingly in front of the camera, while behind her, the team members are busy with their work and are seen getting lightly disturbed by Nora’s mischief.

Nora’s fans like this video very much, and it has gone viral on social media. Users are not tired of praising her sense of humor and bindaas style.

Talking about the work front, Nora Fatehi’s film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is currently running in theaters. In this, she is seen with stars like Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agarwal, and Bobby Deol.

Apart from this, Nora will be seen in two big films in the coming time: Kanchana 4 (Tamil), which is currently in the filming stage, and KD: The Devil (Telugu). The shooting of this film is also going on.

Nora was also seen in films like ‘Be Happy as Maggi’ and ‘The Royals’, which were released in 2025, and her performance was highly praised.

Nora is driving fans crazy with her dancing skills, style, and cool energy.

