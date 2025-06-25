Nora Fatehi Turns Heads In Burgundy Leather Dress By The Eiffel Tower – A Fashion Fairytale

Nora Fatehi needs no introduction! The queen of hearts has yet again made head turn with her striking fashion moment in Paris. The stunning diva, this time, turned Paris into her runway as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, flaunting her chic style effortlessly in a burgundy leather dress.

Draped in a bold and breathtaking leather jacket, which she left unbuttoned, creating a thigh-high slit look that raised the temperature. The rich leather shine in the bold burgundy shade suited Nora’s complexion, allowing her to glow like a queen. With a sleek, structured, and undeniably fierce vibe – the outfit beautifully blended high fashion with old-world Parisian style.

The leather dress featured a body-con fit that defined the actress’s jaw-dropping curves, while the collared neckline, golden buttons, and edgy pockets made her look extra chic. Nora left her hair loose in wavy curls, which enhanced her facial structure. At the same time, the smokey eyes, pink cheeks, and nude brown lips perfectly elevated her edgy appearance.

Nora’s chic gold wristwatch and a black handbag complement her overall glam. Posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in the mesmerizing golden hour, Nora shines bright, proving she is nothing less than a fairytale princess. With her every look, Nora proves that she is the true fashion queen.