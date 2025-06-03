Nora Fatehi & Benson Boone’s Flirty Bond Steals the Spotlight at AMAs 2025!

While there was a tadka of glamour and music at the American Music Awards 2025, the chemistry of a new couple caught everyone’s attention. Something special was seen going on between Bollywood’s global sensation Nora Fatehi and international pop star Benson Boone.

An international source told Filmfare, “The bonding seen between them was not just conversation. The chemistry was very strong, as if both were completely lost in each other.”

Nora Fatehi started her career with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and then she won everyone’s heart with her dance numbers. Songs like Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki Saki, Naach Meri Rani made her a star. Recently she has also appeared in films like Madgaon Express and Be Happy and now she will be seen in Kanchana 4 and KD – The Devil.

On the other hand, Benson Boon started his music journey in 2021 with American Idol. His voice and emotional songs made him a fan favourite. Ghost Town, In The Stars, Beautiful Things and Slow It Down are among his popular songs.

This meeting at the AMAs may have happened suddenly, but the chemistry seen between them has made everyone think. There has been no statement from both of them yet, but fans are now very excited about this new pair.

Was this the biggest ‘spark’ of AMAs 2025? Only time will tell!

