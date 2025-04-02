Nora Fatehi’s Ethereal Lehenga & Gajra Style Is A Must-Try For Brides-to-Be

All the brides-to-be attention here if you are looking for something refreshing option for your wedding festivities. Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi‘s latest look in an aesthetic lehenga with gajra is a must-have option that you should check out yourself. Have a look below.

Nora picked a stunning white lehenga set that has everything modern in it. The outfit has a sleeveless infinity blouse with a high neckline teamed with a matching skirt with a golden belt border, perfectly highlighting her toned abs and curvy figure and adding glamour quotient. The white attire features beautiful leaf prints in green and mehendi green designs, creating refreshing and pretty vibes.

But wait, that’s not all! Nora teamed her printed set with a diamond embellished choker, adding a touch of statement in traditional style. Her hair was tied in a sleek style adorned with beautiful diamond embellished matha patti, highlighting the timeless allure. Sigu smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude pink lips, Nora completed her look with the best. Adding a floral twist, Nora decorated her hair with white gajra around her bun while the hanging long gajra looked stunning.

No one can pull off a gajra bun like Nora did in this look. The white floral around her head and attire looked like her hair, which she flaunted like a queen. In striking poses, the actress showcased bold, beautiful, and refreshing style. The traditional accessories and beautiful makeup are perfect for brides-to-be. You can pick this look for your sangeet ceremony or Haldi.