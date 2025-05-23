Nora Fatehi’s Emotional Tribute to Zeenat Aman, ‘What A Queen!’

Netflix’s grand show The Royals, which is in the news for its royal storyline and powerful characters, created another beautiful moment, Nora Fatehi and Zeenat Aman coming together in the same frame! Fans not only loved this jodi, but also made their onscreen meeting an iconic moment.

Nora spoke her heart out through a heartfelt post on her Instagram. The moment of meeting Zeenat Aman was a dream come true for her. In the post, Nora writes,

‘This moment was everything… Meeting the ICONIC @thezeenataman, and having the honour to chat with her was incredible! She was so kind, so cool and full of praises on praises for my journey, I was shook! I can’t get over what she said to me!! If only you guys could hear it… What a Queen!’

Nora remembered how she had paid tribute to Zeenat Aman by performing her songs at an award show 3 years ago. And now sharing the screen with her, that’s what full-circle moments are made of!

Zeenat Aman played the role of Maji Sahiba in The Royals, a powerful, poised, and wise matriarch. The same Nora has become Ayesha Dhondi, a sharp and intriguing character who is deeply involved in the politics and secrets of the palace. The two being together on screen was not just a fusion of glamour, but a generation-crossing queenly energy combo.

The show also has an amazing cast, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, Chunky Panday and Dino Morea, all have given a very interesting twist to their roles. This ‘tech-meets-royalty’ world of The Royals has become quite different, fresh and binge-worthy.

But the moment that touched heart the most was Nora and Zeenat Aman’s respect and love for each other. A moment that reminds of, even if times change, legacy and respect never become outdated.