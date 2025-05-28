Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Curves In Animal-printed Gown, Photos Go Viral

Bollywood beauty Nora Fatehi needs no introduction. The actress knows to make a statement wherever she goes. And this time, she did it in wild style. She is known for her fashion choices, whether embracing her look in stunning Western attire or creating a buzz with her bold cut-out dresses; she makes headlines every time. However, her new look, flaunting her curves in an animal-printed gown, sets a different vibe that you must see.

Nora wore a bold, animal-printed black and white gown that highlighted her stunning curves that screamed high fashion and fierce confidence. The floor-length gown has a cross-cross bodice with a halter neckline defining the actress’ toned shoulders, followed by a huge cut-out around the stomach, making a statement. The golden sequins around the bodice and waist create a sizzling touch, looking super hot.

The long gown skirt created a mesmerizing view, making Nora look super stunning. The back cut-out also highlighted the actress’s bold look, taking the fashion bar a notch up. Her winged eyeliner, dewy cheeks, and tinted lips perfectly matched her stunning attire, complemented by her open hairstyle, making Nora look beautiful.

Throughout the photos, Nora Fatehi poses, flaunting her jaw-dropping curves. With every angle, her curves took center stage, leaving the onlookers to fall for her.

Nora Fatehi has appeared in films like Satyameva Jayate, Street Dancer 3, Thank God, and many others. She is a well-known dancer in the industry and is known for her belly dancing.