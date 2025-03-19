Nora Fatehi Epitomises Grace In Floral Green Saree, Designer Blouse Grabs Attention

The belly dance queen Nora Fatehi needs no introduction. The dancer-actress is not only known for her dancing and acting skills but also for her impact in the fashion world. With her experimental and bold styles, she often makes headlines. However, today, there is something as the actress is epitomizing grace in a decent yet stylish avatar. Let’s not wait anymore and check out below.

Dressed in a floral six-yard elegance, Nora has become a new desi girl in town. The lime green simple saree gives a refreshing vibe, while the colorful printed flowers add a playful vibe. The floral border with intricate stonework adds a statement look. The beautifully crafted saree exudes grace and sophistication. However, it was her designer blouse that truly grabbed our attention.

Nora picked a decent designer blouse with full sleeves and a high neck featuring a playful floral print with intricate sequin embellishments. With her saree look, the actress effortlessly combined timeless charm with modern elegance. Allowing her pretty saree to take centre stage, Nora kept her makeup minimal, using winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink nude lips, giving her a natural touch.

Leaving her hair open and wavy, diamond rings and earrings not only added an extra dose of charm but also defined her true personality. In the skinny saree, Nora perfectly highlighted her curves, while her mesmerizing floral beauty effortlessly epitomized grace.