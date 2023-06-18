ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Stop and stare! Rhea Chakraborty looks grand in hot pink and black athleisure

Rhea completes her ensemble with a touch of elegance, donning a pair of golden hoop earrings that accentuate her chic style. Scroll down beneath to check on her stylish look

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jun,2023 05:50:11
Stop and stare! Rhea Chakraborty looks grand in hot pink and black athleisure

Rhea Chakraborty steals the spotlight in her stunning hot pink and black athleisure ensemble. With effortless grace, she pairs the vibrant outfit with a casual wavy ponytail that showcases gorgeous blonde highlights, adding a touch of radiance to her already glamorous look. As if that wasn’t enough, Rhea completes her ensemble with a touch of elegance, donning a pair of golden hoop earrings that accentuate her chic style. Stop and stare, for this diva knows how to make heads turn and hearts skip a beat with her impeccable fashion choices.

Decoding Rhea’s stylish look

In Rhea’s captivating picture that she recently shared, she left us all in awe with her incredible style and undeniable charm. As she struck a pose, she playfully captioned it, “stop and stare,” urging us to take a moment and appreciate her stunning look.

The credit for this mesmerizing ensemble goes to the talented stylist, Anisha, who worked her magic with the outfit provided by Jenn at The Label. Rhea’s appearance was further enhanced by the exquisite jewelry from Bling Thing Store, adding a touch of elegance and sparkle. The creative team behind her flawless hair, expertly done by Kimberly, and her flawless makeup and photography by Rishab, deserves a round of applause for bringing out her natural beauty in such a captivating way. With such an incredible team of professionals, it’s no wonder that Rhea’s picture had us all in a state of admiration and fascination.

Have a look-

Stop and stare! Rhea Chakraborty looks grand in hot pink and black athleisure 816875

Stop and stare! Rhea Chakraborty looks grand in hot pink and black athleisure 816876

Stop and stare! Rhea Chakraborty looks grand in hot pink and black athleisure 816877

Stop and stare! Rhea Chakraborty looks grand in hot pink and black athleisure 816878

Are you in love with this stylish athleisure look by Rhea Chakraborty? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, check out
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, check out
Rhenewed: Rhea Chakraborty shares a photo dump of “happy things”
Rhenewed: Rhea Chakraborty shares a photo dump of “happy things”
Roadies gang leader Rhea Chakraborty says, “Aapko kya laga, mein darr jaungi…”
Roadies gang leader Rhea Chakraborty says, “Aapko kya laga, mein darr jaungi…”
Prince Narula allegedly threatens Rhea on Roadies set
Prince Narula allegedly threatens Rhea on Roadies set
Roadies gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refuse to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty, here’s why
Roadies gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refuse to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty, here’s why
REVEALED! Rhea Chakraborty joins MTV Roadies Season 19 as a Gang Leader!
REVEALED! Rhea Chakraborty joins MTV Roadies Season 19 as a Gang Leader!
Latest Stories
Nia Sharma celebrates 9 years of friendship at Miami beach, see pic
Nia Sharma celebrates 9 years of friendship at Miami beach, see pic
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in coloured skirts, a visual delight
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in coloured skirts, a visual delight
Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets ‘Dad’s Girl’
Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets ‘Dad’s Girl’
Check Out: Ananya Panday’s Chai Charcha Partner
Check Out: Ananya Panday’s Chai Charcha Partner
Parineeti Chopra Wants To Make Duets With This Singer, Find Who?
Parineeti Chopra Wants To Make Duets With This Singer, Find Who?
Nia Sharma Meets Old Friend, Feels Surreal
Nia Sharma Meets Old Friend, Feels Surreal
Read Latest News