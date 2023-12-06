Movies | Celebrities

Stunning in black! Alaya F sparks royalty in mesh gown

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Bollywood star Alaya F recently graced the fashion scene in an enchanting black ensemble that left onlookers in awe. The diva exuded sheer glamour in a black tube top seamlessly paired with a stunning see-through satin ruffle gown. Adorned in delicate mesh, the gown’s bodice featured an alluring one-shoulder design, adding a touch of contemporary flair to the regal attire.

Alaya F’s fashion prowess continued to shine through in her choice of accessories and styling. The actress opted for a sleek pulled-back hairbun, accentuating the gown’s intricate details and highlighting her graceful neckline. A set of drop earrings adorned her ears, adding a subtle hint of glamour to the overall ensemble. The stylish strappy heels, adorned with stone sequin work, completed the look with a perfect blend of sophistication and modernity.

Makeup Magic

The diva’s makeup game was nothing short of perfection. With sleek eyebrows framing her expressive eyes, Alaya F embraced a dewy-eyed look that added a captivating softness to her overall appearance. The choice of pink nude lips harmonized flawlessly with the gown’s dark hue, creating a striking contrast that further heightened the diva’s allure.

The diva’s black ensemble showcased her impeccable style and set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts looking to make a statement with sheer style and timeless glamour. Alaya F’s appearance was nothing short of royalty personified in every aspect.

