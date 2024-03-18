Subhashree Ganguly Glams Up Royal In Emerald Green Anarkali, See Photos

When it comes to ruling the world in traditional glam, Bong beauty Subhashree Ganguly is one of the few names who has the knack of pulling every look effortlessly. From stunning lehengas to ethereal sarees, her wardrobe collection has it all. However, in her recent photoshoot, the actress graced her look like a royal queen in an emerald green anarkali suit and looked as gorgeous as ever. Her photos are going on the internet now.

Subhashree Ganguly Emerald Green Anarkali Suit

Embracing ethnicity, the Bong beauty wore an emerald green Anarkali suit from the shelves of Anvay Couture, a clothing brand. The outfit features golden threadwork with small sequins, adding an alluring touch. The broad border works around the edges of the anarkali crafts royal charm. The matching pajamas and sheer dupatta complete her look effortlessly.

Subhashree continues to enchant her with her minimalistic allure. She opts for motif round jhumkas, adding sophistication. The gold ring in her hand symbolizes royalty. She left her hair open, giving her a trendy look and royal appearance. The smokey eye makeup, pink eye shadow, red cheeks, and matte pink lips complement her overall appearance. In the moody silhouette backdrop, the actress showcases her allure with mesmerizing expressions and a striking smile.

Did you like Subhashree Ganguly’s royal glam? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.